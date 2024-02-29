Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Heidrick & Struggles International’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS.
HSII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17.
Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 196.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 36.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Heidrick & Struggles International
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.