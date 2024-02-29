Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Heidrick & Struggles International’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

HSII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 196.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 36.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Get Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.