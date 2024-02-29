Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PNM Resources, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:PNM)

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of PNM Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.88. The consensus estimate for PNM Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PNM Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $412.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.53. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $49.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.387 dividend. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 150.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,097,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68,064 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,379,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,399,000 after purchasing an additional 40,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,221,000 after purchasing an additional 49,528 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,670,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,136,000 after purchasing an additional 796,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,727,000 after purchasing an additional 87,724 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

