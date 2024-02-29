Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Power Integrations (POWI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI):

2/26/2024 – Power Integrations was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Power Integrations was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/14/2024 – Power Integrations was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/12/2024 – Power Integrations was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2024 – Power Integrations had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2024 – Power Integrations had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2024 – Power Integrations was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/29/2024 – Power Integrations was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/2/2024 – Power Integrations had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Power Integrations Trading Up 0.3 %

POWI opened at $70.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.59. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.90 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $60,795.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,329,879.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $60,795.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,329,879.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $79,739.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,417 shares of company stock worth $3,241,329. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,388,000 after purchasing an additional 299,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $527,436,000 after acquiring an additional 21,139 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,556,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,073,000 after acquiring an additional 154,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,420,000 after acquiring an additional 67,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after acquiring an additional 91,770 shares in the last quarter.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

