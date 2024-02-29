Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.61 Million Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,247,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,891,000 after buying an additional 2,365,203 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,515,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,397,000 after buying an additional 917,831 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 6,033,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,524,000 after buying an additional 192,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,888,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,581,000 after buying an additional 16,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KW. StockNews.com cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is presently -39.02%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

