Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 274,004 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Ribbon Communications worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 103.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications Stock Down 6.1 %

RBBN stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Insider Activity at Ribbon Communications

In related news, EVP Dan Redington sold 34,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $106,801.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $205,119. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

