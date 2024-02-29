Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RITM shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Monday.

Rithm Capital stock opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Rithm Capital has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $709.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rithm Capital will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 211,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 125,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

