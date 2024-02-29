Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Rithm Capital in a report released on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.60. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rithm Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jonestrading lifted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

RITM stock opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. Rithm Capital has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $709.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 605.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

