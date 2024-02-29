Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. Acquires 1,000 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Stock

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,625.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DT Midstream Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $57.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.14.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.19 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 9.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 69.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in DT Midstream by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in DT Midstream by 166.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 312,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after buying an additional 195,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.57.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

