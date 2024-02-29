Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,108 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,596,000 after buying an additional 206,357 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 85.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,986,000 after purchasing an additional 622,746 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Roku by 97.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $63.71 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.62 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.66.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,492,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,078,321.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,492,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,078,321.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,372 shares of company stock worth $11,559,162. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ROKU. Cannonball Research raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

