Ronald Peck Sells 1,699 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Arvinas Stock Performance

Arvinas stock opened at $45.94 on Thursday. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.82.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($1.38). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. The firm had revenue of ($43.10) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Read Our Latest Report on ARVN

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Arvinas by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arvinas by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Arvinas by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,251,000 after buying an additional 19,519 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 743.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 15,678 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.