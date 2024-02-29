Ronald Peck Sells 1,699 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Arvinas Stock Performance
Arvinas stock opened at $45.94 on Thursday. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.82.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($1.38). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. The firm had revenue of ($43.10) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Arvinas
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Arvinas by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arvinas by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Arvinas by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,251,000 after buying an additional 19,519 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 743.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 15,678 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Arvinas Company Profile
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.
