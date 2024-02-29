Rubicon Technologies (RBT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect Rubicon Technologies to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rubicon Technologies stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20. Rubicon Technologies has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $28.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.28.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rubicon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 19,700 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $25,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,365,794 shares in the company, valued at $6,921,874.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 102,591 shares of company stock valued at $147,580 in the last three months. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Rubicon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

