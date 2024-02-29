Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.11% of Sanmina worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 1,922.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Sanmina by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Sanmina by 85.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3,686.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SANM shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

In other news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $60,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,659.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

SANM stock opened at $62.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $69.69.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

