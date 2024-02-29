Sarah Luna Sells 5,399 Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) President Sarah Luna sold 5,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $54,043.99. Following the transaction, the president now owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,122.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sarah Luna also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

On Thursday, February 15th, Sarah Luna sold 912 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $9,977.28.

Xponential Fitness Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $33.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $14.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPOF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPOF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,776,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,238,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,511 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,225,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,761,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after purchasing an additional 946,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,645,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after acquiring an additional 248,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.