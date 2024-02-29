Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Barclays lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

NYSE SLB opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.08. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,052,607.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

