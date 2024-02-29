Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust (LON:SERE) Trading Down 42.1%

Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust (LON:SERE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 42.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 64.20 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 64.20 ($0.81). Approximately 100,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 156,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.84 ($1.41).
Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust Trading Down 42.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 69. The company has a market capitalization of £85.86 million, a PE ratio of -1,070.00 and a beta of 0.63.
Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8,333.33%.
Insider Activity at Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust
About Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust
Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a UK closed-ended real estate investment company incorporated on 9 January 2015. Its investment manager is Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited. It invests in European growth cities, specifically institutional quality, income-producing commercial real estate in major Continental European cities and regions.
