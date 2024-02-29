Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 3.6 %

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $63.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.21. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.83 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 44.37%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,881,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,671,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,919 shares of company stock worth $3,804,672 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

