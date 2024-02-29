Sean A. Cassidy Sells 1,702 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $80,079.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arvinas Stock Performance

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $45.94 on Thursday. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.96.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($1.38). The business had revenue of ($43.10) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ARVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Arvinas by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 1,015.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Arvinas by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

