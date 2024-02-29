Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$10.50 to C$11.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Secure Energy Services traded as high as C$11.17 and last traded at C$11.14, with a volume of 167720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.10.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SES. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.88.

In related news, Director Mark Bly acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total value of C$33,903.69. Also, Director Mark Bly purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.56. The stock has a market cap of C$3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

