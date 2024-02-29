SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SemiLEDs stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 166.93% and a negative net margin of 46.78%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SemiLEDs by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.