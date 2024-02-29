Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $100.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Shift4 Payments traded as high as $80.29 and last traded at $79.30, with a volume of 855630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.83.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

