Short Interest in AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Increases By 4,600.0%

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 4,600.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
AAC Technologies Price Performance
Shares of AACAY stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. AAC Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.26.
AAC Technologies Company Profile
