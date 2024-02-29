Short Interest in AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Increases By 4,600.0%

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 4,600.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of AACAY stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. AAC Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.26.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.

