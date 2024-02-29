Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Declines By 48.1%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,617,000 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the January 31st total of 3,115,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 288.8 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance

ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $16.09.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile



ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

