Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Declines By 48.1%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,617,000 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the January 31st total of 3,115,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 288.8 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance
ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $16.09.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile
