Short Interest in ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Decreases By 97.2%

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the January 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ADMT opened at $0.08 on Thursday. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs.

