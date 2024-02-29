Short Interest in ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Decreases By 97.2%

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the January 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ADMT opened at $0.08 on Thursday. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile
