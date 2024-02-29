Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Decreases By 53.6%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,400 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the January 31st total of 664,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,429,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Adyen Price Performance

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80. Adyen has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $18.69.

Get Adyen alerts:

About Adyen

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.