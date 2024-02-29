Short Interest in Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Rises By 511.0%

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 511.0% from the January 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 446.0 days.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Stock Performance

ADLRF opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $12.17.

Get Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust alerts:

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.