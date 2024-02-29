Short Interest in Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Rises By 511.0%

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 511.0% from the January 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 446.0 days.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Stock Performance
ADLRF opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $12.17.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Company Profile
