Short Interest in Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Increases By 1,286.3%

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a growth of 1,286.3% from the January 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Down 9.1 %

OTCMKTS:AEBZY opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and low alcoholic beverages, water, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark.

