Short Interest in Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Increases By 1,286.3%

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a growth of 1,286.3% from the January 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Down 9.1 %
OTCMKTS:AEBZY opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.