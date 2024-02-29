Short Interest in Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Increases By 2,121.1%

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,200 shares, an increase of 2,121.1% from the January 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,636,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Asia Broadband Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AABB opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Asia Broadband has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

Asia Broadband Company Profile

Asia Broadband, Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily in Asian markets. It also operates AABB Gold token, a minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency; and AABB Wallet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

