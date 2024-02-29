Short Interest in Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Increases By 2,121.1%

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,200 shares, an increase of 2,121.1% from the January 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,636,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Asia Broadband Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AABB opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Asia Broadband has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.
Asia Broadband Company Profile
