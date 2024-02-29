Short Interest in Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Decreases By 99.7%

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the January 31st total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros Price Performance

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95.

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros Company Profile

Línea Directa Aseguradora, SA, Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros engages in insurance and reinsurance business in Spain and Portugal. It offers motor, home, medical, assistance, and fire insurance; and reinsurance products. The company is also involved in the provision of vehicle repair services; and provides insurance brokerage, claims management, claims related repair work, and other specialized household services.

