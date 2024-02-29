Short Interest in Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Decreases By 99.7%

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the January 31st total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros Price Performance
Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95.
Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Línea Directa Aseguradora S.A. Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Línea Directa Aseguradora S.A. Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.