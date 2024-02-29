Short Interest in OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Drops By 99.6%

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the January 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OneSoft Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OSSIF opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56. OneSoft Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71.

Get OneSoft Solutions alerts:

About OneSoft Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service solution for use in the business process flow of oil and gas pipeline integrity processes, including assessment planning, integrity compliance, dig management, threat monitoring, data management, and dataset analysis.

Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.