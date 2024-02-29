Short Interest in Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Declines By 99.6%

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the January 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Oxford Biomedica Price Performance

Shares of Oxford Biomedica stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. Oxford Biomedica has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $6.70.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.