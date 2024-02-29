Short Interest in SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Declines By 99.3%

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the January 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SJM Trading Down 12.2 %

SJM stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. SJM has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35.

About SJM

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

