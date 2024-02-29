Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.92.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $31.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 156,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 100,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 82,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 1,035,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,958,000 after buying an additional 207,723 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Free Report

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.