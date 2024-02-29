SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock Price Up 6.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.2% during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $14.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SkyWater Technology traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.49. Approximately 166,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 362,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SKYT. TD Cowen upped their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,281,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 296,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,178,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 233,360 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $2,120,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 800,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 179,963 shares in the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $562.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 4.30.
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
