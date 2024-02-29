SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock Price Up 6.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.2% during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $14.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SkyWater Technology traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.49. Approximately 166,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 362,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SKYT. TD Cowen upped their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKYT

Insider Transactions at SkyWater Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

In other news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,447,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,578,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 18,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $190,079.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,114.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,447,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,578,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 538,985 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,163 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,281,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 296,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,178,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 233,360 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $2,120,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 800,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 179,963 shares in the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology Trading Up 10.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $562.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 4.30.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.