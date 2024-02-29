SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Stock Price Down 1%

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.20. 5,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 21,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.14.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

