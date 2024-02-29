Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SNOW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays lowered Snowflake from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.41.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $229.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.95. Snowflake has a one year low of $128.56 and a one year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $253,940.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,893,699.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $253,940.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,893,699.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 725,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,765,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 506,164 shares of company stock worth $103,676,541. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

