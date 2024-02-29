Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Sohu.com Price Performance

Shares of SOHU stock opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $304.67 million, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.37. Sohu.com has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $15.01.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sohu.com

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 15,023.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.