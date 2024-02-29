STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock Position Lowered by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,721 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $971,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,154.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,550 shares of company stock worth $2,231,759. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 0.2 %

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.03. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 137.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Articles

