Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.99 and last traded at $30.99. 1,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 10,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.91.

Stelco Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.45.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

