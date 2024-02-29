Stephen A. Vintz Sells 9,671 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 9,671 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $461,500.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,492 shares in the company, valued at $12,430,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.46. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $213.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.95 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

