Stephen C. Evans Sells 1,000 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) Director Stephen C. Evans sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $74,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,088 shares in the company, valued at $451,242.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alarm.com Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $75.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.90. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $75.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Alarm.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 3.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

