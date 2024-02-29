Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stake Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,700 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Stericycle worth $14,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 42.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,466,000 after acquiring an additional 833,215 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,286,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,644,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth $24,363,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Stericycle by 55,818.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 445,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,697,000 after buying an additional 444,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $55.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average is $46.09. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $56.67.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

