Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stock Price Up 9.8% Following Earnings Beat

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) shot up 9.8% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $56.39 and last traded at $55.57. 111,992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 393,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.62.

The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRCL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Institutional Trading of Stericycle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,112.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average is $46.09.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

