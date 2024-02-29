StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Price Performance

NASDAQ DGLY opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. Digital Ally has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Ally

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) by 449.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,305 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

Recommended Stories

