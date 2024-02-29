StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Textainer Group Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSE TGH opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.48. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $50.15.
Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.71 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textainer Group
Textainer Group Company Profile
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.
