StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Value Line stock opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $397.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.79. Value Line has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $62.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.97.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 45.16%. The business had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Value Line by 11,415.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Value Line by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Value Line by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Value Line by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Value Line by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

