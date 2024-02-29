StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Value Line Price Performance
Shares of Value Line stock opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $397.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.79. Value Line has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $62.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.97.
Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 45.16%. The business had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line
Value Line Company Profile
Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.
