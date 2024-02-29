StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.40. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in WidePoint by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in WidePoint during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in WidePoint during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

See Also

