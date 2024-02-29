StockNews.com Downgrades Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) to Hold

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Shutterstock from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of SSTK opened at $47.12 on Thursday. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average is $43.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 4,360 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $218,218.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,081,944 shares in the company, valued at $554,651,297.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $218,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,081,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,651,297.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,717. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3,416.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 936,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after purchasing an additional 910,290 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Shutterstock by 469.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 906,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,761,000 after buying an additional 747,180 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,051,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,008,000 after acquiring an additional 664,522 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,008,000 after acquiring an additional 574,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,242,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

