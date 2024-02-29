StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Up 10.7 %

NYSE IPW opened at $0.75 on Thursday. iPower has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.78.

Institutional Trading of iPower

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iPower by 409.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 284,391 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iPower by 91.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 35,498 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iPower during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPower in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

