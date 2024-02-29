StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NanoString Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

NanoString Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.24. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $11.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 435.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares during the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

