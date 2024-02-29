StockNews.com Upgrades Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to Hold

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMD. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.06.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.8 %

AMD stock opened at $176.54 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $76.65 and a 52 week high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.97. The company has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a PE ratio of 339.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,050,677.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,493 shares of company stock worth $40,152,154. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $3,426,529,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $777,111,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,340,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.